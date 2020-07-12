State map shows 41 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State deaths up 4

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released its Sunday numbers.
The map shows 560 new cases and four new deaths., bringing the total to 51,612 positive cases and 2,567 total deaths.
According to the map, there are 41 new cases in Vanderburgh, 11 in Warrick, five in Dubois, four in Posey and Gibson, three in Spencer, two in Perry, and one in Pike Counties.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 768 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 309 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 261 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 149 cases, 10 deaths
- Posey Co. - 61 cases
- Gibson Co. - 124 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 57 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 12 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.