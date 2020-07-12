Pier 11 at Green Turtle Bay Marina destroyed after fire

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - At approximately 3:00 a.m. on Sunday July 12 a fire broke out on Pier 11 at Green Turtle Bay Marina and Resort.
It was proceeded earlier by an electrical storm which occurred around 2:30 a.m.
The fire was first reported to management by a boater on an adjoining dock.
By 3:30 a.m. fire fighters from Livingston and Marshall Counties were engaged in attempts to contain the fire utilizing fire boats and land-based equipment.
The entire pier and many of the boats located on the dock were destroyed by the fire.
Another heavy rainstorm at 4:00 a.m. helped the firefighters prevent the fire’s spread to other docks in the harbor.
At this point there are no known personal injuries nor casualties.
The source of the fire remains unknown.
Affected boat owners are being contacted by management and advised of the incident.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.