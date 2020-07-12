KY confirms 277 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 277 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 19,389 people have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
When comparing the cases reported from June 29 to July 5, state officials say there was a 48.7% increase in positive cases over the last seven days.
As of Sunday, 625 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment, visit the GRDHD website.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 564 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 486 cases, 7 deaths, 417 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 292 cases, 34 deaths, 208 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 237 cases, 197 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 210 cases, 4 deaths, 164 recovered
- Webster Co. - 53 cases, 40 recovered
- McLean Co. - 29 cases, 1 death, 26 recovered
- Union Co. - 28 cases, 26 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 24 cases, 18 recovered
