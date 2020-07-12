KY churches getting accustomed to new statewide mask mandate

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate officially went into effect across the commonwealth on Friday.
The mandate requires anyone out in public spaces and unable to stay socially distant from others to wear a mask or face covering.
On the first Sunday since the mandate was implemented throughout Kentucky, churches and other places of worship are trying to adjust to these new face mask directives.
14 News attended a service at Henderson Church of Christ on Sunday, and every parishioner we saw donned a mask.
Minister David Salisbury says they actually began requiring everyone in the congregation to wear them when churches first reopened nearly one month ago.
In addition, parishioners get their hands sanitized upon arrival, communion is taken individually, bible verses and songs are shown on an overhead projector, and the collection plate is no longer passed around. Meanwhile, guests are seated by families and socially distanced by every other row.
“It’s a close space and it’s a prolonged time - there’s lots of things that are significant risk factors and we do our best to mitigate it - but we believe we’re better off if we can meet together, so we do everything we can to make that happen,” Salisbury said. “Honestly, we’ve almost had no pushback from it. Our leadership was really united behind it, and just said this is the law and we’re going to follow the law. There’s definitely some folks who said, ‘We came back because you were requiring masks - we would’ve stayed home if you weren’t.”
“We’re doing everything we can to still be able to come together, but realizing there are things that we can do to do our part to keep the spread rates and transmission rates low,” parishioner Brian Maddox said. “Me wearing a mask, you wearing a mask, just cuts down a lot on that transmission rate. Everybody sanitizing their hands, trying to keep their distance from each other - I mean it helps.”
Maddox, who’s actually a doctor, says he knows first-hand how important it is that people wear masks in churches and other public settings.
