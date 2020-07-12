Henderson’s Dia de Los Muertos celebration canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Henderson’s Dia de Los Muertos celebration, originally scheduled for November 1, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Henderson Judge-Executive Bradley Schneider says too much uncertainty about the pandemic and the many predictions for continuing to battle COVID-19 in the fall made booking bands and fundraising for the event that might not happen unrealistic.
Schneider states they look forward to holding the local Day of the Dead in 2021 in Central Park.
