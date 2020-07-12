Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament tees off this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While COVID-19 has shut down many sports, golf is one that has been able to resume, thanks to its socially distant nature.
Meanwhile, another rendition of the Evansville Women’s City Golf Tournament commenced this weekend.
The first round was held at Fendrich Golf Course on Saturday. North High School graduate Katelyn Skinner came in as the defending champion.
However, the first round belonged to Kayla Osborne. The former Castle High School and University of Evansville star is sitting at the top of the leaderboard after shooting 4-under par 66 and currently holds a two-shot lead.
The final round is scheduled to begin at Oak Meadow Country Club on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.