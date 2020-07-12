Evansville restaurant announces temporary closure after employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - St. Philip’s Inn is temporarily closing its doors after learning one of its staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Restaurant management made the announcement on the tavern’s Facebook page on Sunday. According to the social media post, the infected employee last worked in the restaurant back on Tuesday, July 7.
Tavern officials say that all staff members have been requested to undergo COVID-19 testing. Employees will not be allowed to return to work without a clear test result.
Management says the restaurant will stay closed until the safety of its staff and customers is ensured.
