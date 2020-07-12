Evansville church, local organization holds community produce giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One organization teamed up with local parishioners this weekend to hand out fresh food to their surrounding neighborhood.
Seton Harvest and the All Saints Catholic Parish joined together to host a community produce giveaway on Sunday afternoon.
Event organizers say that Seton Harvest brought a van full of fresh fruits and vegetables, so they could pass out bags full of food to their neighbors.
“We’re just so grateful to be able to help anybody that stepped up today,” Deavron Farmer, event organizer and parishioner with All Saints Catholic Parish said. “I think in about five minutes, maybe less - we went through about 54 bags of produce. It’s just really warming to know that everybody enjoys it, and it was fun to watch.”
Organizers say they have held events like this one before and it’s a great way for them to give back to people in their community.
They also tell 14 News that anyone can receive food and these giveaways are first-come, first-serve.
Organizers say they plan on hosting more of these in the future.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.