Wood Memorial HS holding in-person graduation ceremony this weekend

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - One high school in Gibson County is moving forward with graduation, but it will definitely look differently this year.
Wood Memorial High School held its graduation rehearsal on Friday with 44 students. Each graduate is only allowed four family members and school officials are aiming to stay under 250 people.
The chairs are spaced six feet apart and everybody has to wear a face mask during the ceremony. One student was extremely excited to even be allowed to have an in-person graduation.
“It’s awesome - it’s something you always look forward to in the future, and of course, you never think it’s going to be like this,” Class President Avery Tepee said. “Spaced out, not being able to walk out together and masks, but it’s something that you always look forward to, and to have one at all - it’s amazing.”
Avery plans to attend the University of Southern Indiana this upcoming fall.
