Tropicana Evansville likely to be sold by end of 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville may soon have new ownership by the year’s end.
Eldorado Resorts will have to sell three of its Indiana casinos by the end of 2020. This move comes as Eldorado is slated to take over Caesars Entertainment.
This was a requirement given to Eldorado as the Indiana Gaming Commission gave state approval for the takeover.
Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg told the commission that its casinos in Evansville and Elizabeth would likely be sold.
The commission was concerned that Eldorado would have an “undo economic concentration” by owning five of Indiana’s 13 casinos.
The Eldorado takeover also has approval from Nevada and federal regulators.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.