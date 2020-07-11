Storms possible tonight and Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A broken line of showers and storms moving southeast through central Indiana and eastern Illinois will move into our region later this evening and into the overnight hours (most likely from around 7PM to 2AM).
These storms are expected to weaken as they move into the Tri-State, but a few strong to severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible. We are under a Slight Risk for severe weather, which is a 2 out of 5 on the risk scale.
Another round of showers and storms will be possible Sunday, mainly in the morning and afternoon, tapering off by the evening hours. Most weather models are keeping the worst of the rain on Sunday to our east around the Louisville area, but isolated to scattered showers and storms are still possible across the Tri-State. An isolated strong to severe storm is also possible, but our severe weather risk seems pretty low on Sunday.
Now let’s talk temperatures. We made it into the low 90s this afternoon and will fall through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the low 70s by Sunday morning. We will then climb back into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday afternoon under partly cloudy skies, but the humidity may make it feel like the low 90s.
As the system bringing us rain this weekend pushes off to our southeast, cooler, drier air will filter in from the north. That means temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s Monday under wall-to-wall sunshine, and the heat index won’t be much of a factor due to lower humidity.
However, our wind direction shifts Tuesday into Wednesday, and warmer, more humid air starts to flow back in from the south. As a result, temperatures will probably top out in the low 90s for the rest of the week, and heat index values could be in the upper 90s to near 100° Wednesday through Saturday. A few showers and storms are also possible on and off Wednesday through Saturday.
