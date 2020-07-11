Map shows 46 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.; New COVID-19 death in Perry Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases its Saturday update on COVID-19.
The map shows 793 new positive cases and eight new deaths, bringing the total to 51,079 total positive cases and 2,563 total deaths.
That’s up from Friday’s 50,300 total positive cases and 2,555 total deaths.
The map shows 46 new cases in Vanderburgh, seven in Dubois, Gibson and Warrick, four in Spencer, two in Perry and Posey,
The map shows one new death in Perry County, bringing the total to 10 in the county.
According to the Vanderburgh County COVID-19 Dashboard, 466 people have recovered from the virus as of Friday at 3 p.m.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 681 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 304 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 250 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 147 cases, 10 deaths
- Posey Co. - 57 cases
- Gibson Co. - 120 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 54 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 11 cases
