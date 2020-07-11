KY mask mandate affecting local restaurants

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Masks are no longer just a suggestion in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate went into effect on Friday at 5 p.m.
The order also outlines specific guidance for people when they go to bars or restaurants. The order says customers must wear masks when not seated at restaurants, as well as when they’re not eating or drinking.
On Deck Riverside Bar and Grill now has signs up across the restaurant - reminding people to wear a mask when they should.
“We want to do everything that we know to do to keep everybody safe, and follow the guidelines at the same time,” On Deck Riverside Bar and Grill owner Greg Mullins said.
He said sometimes it feels like these new mandates are a moving target.
“Because you know from day to day it may change,” Mullins said. “We get 24-hour notice on the mandate for the mask, and you know everyone’s scrambling for the answers.”
Despite the new mandates, Mullins says their staff has adjusted well.
“Everybody has done really well learning on the fly,” said Mullins. “Like I said, there hasn’t been a lot of push back. People are telling us, ‘Let me know what we need to do, what we can do'.”
Gov. Beshear’s mandate is in effect for the next 30 days and is subject to renewal.
