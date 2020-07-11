Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office: ‘Please do not call 911 to report mask violations'

HOPKINS Co., Ky (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to refrain from calling about Beshear’s Executive Order for wearing masks.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office states “Please do not call 911 to report mask violations”
They say they will not be citing or arresting individuals or businesses in relation to masks. However, officials want to inform the public that businesses can refuse services for those who do not wear one.
Deputies state if a business asks an individual to leave and they refuse to, it would be considered trespassing. They say they will respond to trespassing calls.
Authorities state in the post those who are concerned about someone or a business for non-compliance with the Governor’s order, they can contact local health departments or the Kentucky Labor Cabinet. The Hopkins County Health Department has established the following number for this purpose: 270-821-5242 ext. 258.
The post states to be respectful to those who choose to wear face-coverings and to realize several exceptions that exempt others from wearing masks.
