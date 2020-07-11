Friday night crash turns fatal in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Owensboro Friday night.
The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Medley Road for a single-vehicle injury crash just before 11:30 p.m.
Officials say the driver was initially trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. They say the driver was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
Authorities state two passengers from the vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
We are told members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the crash and are investigating the collision.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.