Ellis Park increases protocols after Beshear’s mandate on facial coverings

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Ellis Park Racing and Gaming increases track and racing protocols after Governor Beshear mandates facial coverings.
Ellis Park has been requiring masks for all patrons since July 6, three days before the official mandate. All employees and backside personnel have been required to wear make since the reopening of operations June 8.
“Governor Beshear’s actions will make it easier for us to keep our guests, our team, and the entire community safer,” said General Manager, Jeffrey Inman. “It is important to remember that confirmed cases are spiking elsewhere in the United States, so we applaud Governor Beshear’s decision to further protect our residents and we are making considerable efforts to provide a safer environment for our guests.”
Officials say all backside entrants, including jockeys who do not transfer to Ellis Park directly from another Kentucky track will be required to provide a negative coronavirus test result taken within 48 hours before being admitted.
“With the uptick in active cases and the highly mobile nature of the Jockey community, we felt it was better to require a negative test before allowing them on the premises,” Inman said. “In addition, we now have access to tests with same-day results.”
Same day testing is available in the Henderson area, but appointments need to made in advance. You can visit first care clinics website or call 270-854-3196.
