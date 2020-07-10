Tri-State parents opting to home school children due to COVID-19 concerns

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With the first day of school just around the corner, many parents are choosing to home school their children this year.
This comes as several parents remain concerned as schools nationwide debate on how to safety reopen their classrooms with COVID-19 safety procedures.
“My son is 16 and going into the 11th grade,” parent Christina Gary said. “And with everything going on with COVID and what not, I was sitting and talking to him about how the schools were possibly going to look like.”
After in-depth conversations, Gary and her son have decided to try home schooling.
Gary attended the latest meeting at Henderson Hope - a support group for families teaching their kids at home.
“They had a lot of questions about how to find the correct curriculum for their children, and there are so many options,” Henderson Hope co-founder Allison Gregory said.
“It’s not one curriculum,” Gary said. “You can mix and match, and you don’t necessarily have to stay in your grade because, sometimes, kids fall behind and you need to build them back up.”
While some parents saw numerous benefits to home schooling, there is one question that parents still ask themselves - “Can I do this?”
“Anyone who is truly compassionate about it, and really wants to do it, can do it,” Gregory said. “You don’t have to have a college degree or anything of that nature.”
However, there are a few requirements in the state of Kentucky, including notifying your school board.
Gray is hoping that once all the papers are filled out, this will be a good experience not only for her 11th grade son, but for her other children as well.
“I’m hoping that my other son, who ended up dropping out of school, we can bring him in and maybe get him his GED, or something like that,” Gray said.
