TRAFFIC ALERT: I-165 temporarily closed after deadly crash in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple authorities report that at least one person died in a fatal wreck on Friday afternoon.
According to Kentucky State Police, I-165 is shut down at the 52-mile marker in Ohio County because of the deadly crash, which involved a semi and pick-up truck.
14 News is hearing that two helicopters are on the way to pick up those who were injured in the wreck.
Troopers will be reconstructing the wreck, so authorities ask for drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.