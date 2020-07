EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We caught a break in the humidity across the Tri-State on Friday, but it won’t last for long. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will inch back up into the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely late Saturday night through midday Sunday. Mid 80s to start the week on Monday with highs pushing back into the 90s by Tuesday and the rest of the week. Rain chances will also return by the middle of next week.