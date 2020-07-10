State coronavirus map shows 52 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State surpasses 50K total positive cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated its coronavirus map.
It now shows 50,300 total positive cases and 2,555 total deaths.
That’s up from Thursday’s 49,575 total positive cases and 2,546 total deaths.
The map shows 52 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County, 11 new cases in Warrick County, 10 new cases in Gibson County, seven new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Perry County and four new cases in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 681 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 297 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 243 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 145 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey Co. - 55 cases
- Gibson Co. - 113 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 50 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 11 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.