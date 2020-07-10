Parts of 5th Street closed due to conduit breach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of roadway had to be ripped up near 5th Street and Locust Street after a private company punctured an AT&T conduit.
According to Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, the company was taking a soil sample near the Locust Street garage.
To repair the damage, AT&T had to dig up a portion of 5th Street to repair the damage, causing a roadblock in the area.
Schaefer says he hasn’t been informed how long these repairs are expected to take.
