Not as hot or humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak cold front moving through the Tri-State this morning will make the first half of the day partly cloudy, but we will see more sunshine this afternoon. A stray shower is possible, but it looks like we will probably stay dry.
That cold front will make the next few days a little less hot and humid. We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will climb to around the 90° this afternoon with peak heat index values in the mid 90s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to around 70° under clear skies.
Saturday will be mostly sunny through the morning, but we may see more clouds and a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top out around 90° again, and it will only feel a couple degrees hotter due to the lower humidity.
A low pressure system will move through our region on Sunday, bringing us partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms. We are not expecting any widespread severe weather, but a couple of those storms may produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and strong, gusty winds.
As that low moves out, high pressure takes over Monday and Tuesday, bringing us ample sunshine to start next week. However, as that high treks eastward, the heat and humidity will gradually begin to increase again.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday with heat index values in the upper 80s to near 90°. Actual temperatures will top out near 90° on Tuesday with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. Then, our temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday with feels like temperatures nearing 100°.
