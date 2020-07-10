Knights adhering to COVID-19 protocols in Warrick Co.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School football program joins a big list of other football teams across the Tri-State that are adjusting to preparing for a season during the coronavirus pandemic.
Head coach Doug Hurt and his squad have taken the gridiron for morning practices to avoid the intense heat.
Along with staying hydrated, the Knights are also social distancing, using blocking pads instead of player-to-player contact and sanitizing equipment at practice.
“We are pushing, but not too hard and with the heat the way it is, we’re trying to take every precaution to make sure that kids are safe,” Hurt said. “Obviously they want sports, they want kids to have that experience, but at the same time we want to keep not only ourselves safe, but the general population safe.”
The Knights have protocols in the weight room too as spotters must stand further back and weights are sanitized after every use.
“We‘re real excited to be back out here,” Castle senior Nyles Sutton said. “We’ve been in the house, weight room by ourselves. It feels nice to finally see everyone’s faces. The coaches are definitely listening to the protocol, following protocol, doing everything they can to make sure we’re safe, but we’re getting better everyday.”
As the schedule stands, the Knights are set to open the season against North High School on Friday, August 21.
