July sees largest rise in COVID-19 daily cases for Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shortly less than three months ago, the Vanderburgh County Health Department reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 19.
Immediately afterwards, the next few days came and went with no additional coronavirus cases. Although during the month of April, positive cases continually popped up on a daily basis.
The numbers were steady and lower for months until July.
Back in June, the county saw its first big jump from five cases to 19 cases overnight.
From that point onward, cases in Vanderburgh County have stayed around the 20-25 cases per day range. In the last two days, this all changed as those numbers went from the 20s and upper teens, to the 40s and 50s.
County health officials recorded 52 new cases on Friday - the highest number in a single day since COVID-19 made its way to the Tri-State area. Since the first confirmed case on March 19, Vanderburgh County has reported that 681 people have tested positive for the virus.
So where in the county are we seeing the most cases reported?
The age group that continues to have the highest number of cases is the age group between 20 and 29-years-old. Health officials recorded that residents within this range account for 30% of the county’s cases.
Meanwhile, the lowest number of cases reported is the group between 60-years-old and above.
According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, only 8% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized and 466 people have recovered since the first case appeared in the community.
