Green River District reporting 33 additional COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 7 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 33 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 13 are in Daviess County, two are in Hancock County, eight are in Henderson County, one is in McLean County, eight are in Ohio County and one is in Union County.
Green River health officials say they’ve had a total of 1,051 confirmed cases in the district. They say 880 of those have recovered.
Hopkins County Health Department is showing seven new COVID-19 cases. They’ve now had a total of 292 cases with 208 recoveries.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 549 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 484 cases, 7 deaths, 414 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 292 cases, 34 deaths, 208 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 232 cases, 195 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 202 cases, 4 deaths, 161 recovered
- Webster Co. - 52 cases, 40 recovered
- McLean Co. - 29 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 28 cases, 26 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 24 cases, 18 recovered
During his coronavirus update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that residents across the state will be required to wear face masks while at public spaces in order to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Beshear signed an executive order that implements a mask mandate throughout the commonwealth. He says the order will go into effect on Friday at 5 p.m.
This announcement comes as Kentucky COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
Beshear is expected to have an additional briefing later today. That is set for 3 p.m. local time.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.