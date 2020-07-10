EVSC survey results show parents’ reactions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation shared the results of their parent survey on Friday.
This survey, which got sent out earlier this week, was in response to the options presented by EVSC officials for starting the upcoming school year next month.
Families were asked to submit one response for each child in their household. School officials say they received more than 16,000 responses, out of their roughly 22,000 students.
Of those results, 83% of respondents said they would currently chose Option A, which is in-person learning with safety measures in place. In addition, 17% of those surveyed expressed interest in the online, virtual academy.
It is important to note, just because a parent selected one option this week, they can change their selection come August - no questions asked.
”Really this was a questionnaire to give us an indication at this time,” EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg said. “As you can imagine, we are spending all of our time planning, preparing and looking at all possible scenarios. We really needed some data right now to see where families were at, but certainly, if someone indicated they were interested, for example, in the EVSC Virtual Academy, and we get closer to the start of school and they decide they’re good with going back to school, learning at school model - no problem with that at all.”
Another section of that survey detailed transportation, asking parents if they would be able to provide transportation for their student, which would limit the number of kids on a school bus. A little more than half responded they would be fine without the bus.
School officials say they are financially prepared for all options, and would do whatever necessary to keep all students and employees safe.
”If we need to purchase items, we are going to purchase them to make sure everyone is as safe as possible when schools reopen,” Woebkenberg said.
