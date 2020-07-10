Crews respond to fatal Thursday crash in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the Beaver Dam Fire Department along with the Ohio County EMS, responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash Thursday.
Authorities say it happened at the 71-mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
They say it appeared that both vehicles were traveling eastbound in the right lane.
According to witnesses, one of the vehicles then turned left to use the emergency turn-around in the median, and that’s with both vehicles collided.
Authorities say the driver who turned to use the emergency turn-around, 33-year-old Wayne Young of Central City, was pronounced dead a short time after the collision. His passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say an investigation of the collision is currently ongoing.
