Aaron Barrett shows off World Series ring on Twitter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville-native Aaron Barrett took to social media on Thursday to show off his new World Series bling!
The Central graduate was a member of the 2019 Washington Nationals World Series Championship team after being called up ahead of the team’s post-season run.
Barrett’s ring showcases the Nationals’ “W” logo, has his name and number inscribed on one side and the words “Fight Finished” on the other.
Barrett and the Nationals are set to host the New York Yankees for Opening Night on Thursday, July 23.
