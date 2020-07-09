UE announces reductions, benefits to ease students’ financial burden during COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced some select reduction and benefits to students to help with the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to university officials, the most dramatic offers include a reduced tuition rate for recent graduates seeking a second undergraduate degree and transfer students intending to live on UE’s campus.
Officials say students who graduated from college in 2020 are eligible to complete a second undergraduate degree at the significantly reduced rate of $315 per credit hour.
University officials say new transfer students entering in Fall 2020 will receive free housing for the semester. They say this option is only available for new transfer students who are not already receiving full-tuition scholarships or benefits. Current students are not eligible for this housing benefit.
Many additional programs are available to anyone at a rate of $315 per credit hour.
College graduates from any year can obtain select master’s degrees or graduate certificates for just $525 per credit hour.
For more details, head over to the University of Evansville’s website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.