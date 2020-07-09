State coronavirus map shows 42 new cases in Vanderburgh Co., Gibson Co. passes 100 total

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated its coronavirus map.
It now shows 49,575 total positive cases and 2,546 total deaths.
That’s up from Wednesday’s 49,063 total positive cases and 2,539 total deaths.
The map shows 42 new cases in Vanderburgh County.
Some of those numbers were reflected on the local Vanderburgh dashboard late Wednesday afternoon, but they are new on the state website.
The state map also shows two new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Perry County, four new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, and two new cases in Spencer County.
Among the several testing sites in the Tri-State, there is one set for Thursday at 4100 Covert Ave. It will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 629 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 290 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 232 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 140 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey Co. - 49 cases
- Gibson Co. - 103 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 46 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 11 cases
