OPS sending out ‘virtual academy’ option to parents

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Public School Board discussed a virtual learning option at their meeting Thursday.
Officials say a survey and sign up for “OPS Virtual Academy” is going out at some point Thursday. It will explain how virtual learning will work.
They say parents will have to acknowledge that their child will not be able to be back in the classroom for that entire first semester.
For the the following semester, they will have the option to reevaluate whether or not they want to send their child back.
It’s not been decided yet if virtual students will be able to participate in sports and extracurricular activities.
Parents will have until next Friday to make a decision.
Officials say after the school board gets answers from parents, they will put a solid reopening plan together that will be voted on and made public in the July 23 school board meeting.
Superintendent Matt Constant says he’s hoping for about 20 percent of students to chose the virtual option, with 80 percent returning to the classroom.
