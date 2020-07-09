Madisonville Police: 2 charged after reported assault filmed in Facebook video

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they’ve charged two after a Facebook video had been circulating of an alleged assault at Parkway Plaza Mall.
The video appears to show a group of individuals kicking another person who is laying on the ground beside a truck.
Investigators with the Madisonville Police Department say they have been working to identify all the individuals in connection to the incident and have already charged two.
One of those people is 20-year-old Edward Brown. He is facing a second-degree assault charge.
Madisonville Police ask if you have any information to contact them on either FB Messenger or call Detective Kyle Dame at 270-824-2121 extension 2014.
MPD also says the victim of the reported assault is no longer in the hospital, and they want to clarify that the victim is not on life support.
