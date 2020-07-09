Jones officially signs with Eagles

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball announced the signing of six-foot-six freshman guard Elijah Jones for the 2020-21 season. Jones is the fourth signee for USI Head Coach Stan Gouard this spring.
“Elijah is an experienced, skilled, and productive player who will fit in well with the culture we are building here at USI,” said Gouard. “He is an outstanding athlete, who can play multiple positions.
“We look forward to having him in our program and working with him as he continues to develop on and off the court,” concluded Gouard.
Jones begins his collegiate career at USI after playing at Marian Catholic High School (Chicago Heights, Illinois), earning East Suburan Catholic Conference all-league honors last season as a senior and helping the Spartans to a semi-state appearance as a sophomore in 2017-18. The South Holland, Illinois, native averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as an All-Conference senior, while also posting a double-double in the abbreviated 2019-20 post-season (three games) with 17.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
Jones joins six-foot-nine junior forward Jacob Polakovich, six-foot-three sophomore guard Tyler Henry, and six-foot-five junior guard Jelani Simmons in signing with Eagles for the 2020-21 season.
The Eagles, who were 22-8 and a NCAA II Midwest Regional qualifier in 2019-20, returns 10 players from last season who averaged 79.5 points and 40.3 rebounds per contest. Senior forward Emmanuel Little is USI’s top returner with 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
