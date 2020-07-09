Jones officially signs with Eagles

Jones begins his collegiate career at USI after playing at Marian Catholic High School (Chicago Heights, Illinois), earning East Suburan Catholic Conference all-league honors last season as a senior and helping the Spartans to a semi-state appearance as a sophomore in 2017-18. The South Holland, Illinois, native averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game as an All-Conference senior, while also posting a double-double in the abbreviated 2019-20 post-season (three games) with 17.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.