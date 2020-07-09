Hot and humid with isolated showers and storms today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with some patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
As the sun rises, the fog will burn off, and our temperatures will quickly begin to climb through the 70s and 80s, approaching the 90° mark by lunchtime. We will top out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, but when you factor in the humidity, it may feel like the triple digits! Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with a little more sunshine in the morning and a few more clouds through the midday and afternoon hours. Much like the past few days, isolated showers and storms will also pop up this afternoon.
Scattered rain chances will linger through the overnight hours and increase a bit as we head into Friday due to a cold front approaching the Tri-State.
We are not expecting any widespread severe weather, but a couple of those storms may produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and strong, gusty winds.
Friday will be partly cloudy and a little less hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° and heat index values in the mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly during the morning and early afternoon.
After that cold front passes through on Friday, we will see more sunshine Saturday. High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to near 90°, and the heat index values will only be a couple degrees higher than the actual temperatures thanks to some lower humidity.
Another round of scattered showers and storms moves through Sunday along with another small dip in our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday with heat index values in the upper 80s to near 90°.
Our wind direction will shift Tuesday, bringing warmer, more humid air up from the south. That will send our temperatures back into the low 90s with heat index values ranging from the mid 90s to low triple digits by the middle of next week.
