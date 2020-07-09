Green River District surpasses 1K total confirmed COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 36 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 14 are in Daviess County, two are in Hancock County, 12 are in Henderson County, four are in Ohio County and four are in Webster County.
Green River health officials say they’ve had a total of 1,018 confirmed cases with 867 recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department is reporting seven new cases. They’ve now had a total of 285 confirmed positive cases. They also had 197 recoveries.
Hopkins County has had 34 COVID-19 related deaths.
Thursday is the last day you can get tested at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.
It’s open from 7:30 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon.
Officials say you can register online to make the process faster, but it’s not required.
You can register for testing here.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 549 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 471 cases, 7 deaths, 407 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 285 cases, 34 deaths, 197 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 224 cases, 191 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 194 cases, 4 deaths, 161 recovered
- Webster Co. - 52 cases, 40 recovered
- McLean Co. - 28 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 27 cases, 26 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 22 cases, 17 recovered
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is promising new health requirements after the state recorded a second-straight day of increased COVID-19 cases.
Kentucky reported 402 new cases Wednesday.
Those new requirements are expected during his weekly news briefing.
We’ll have more on this later today.
