Ft. Branch mother and daughter facing federal fraud charges

“Criminals profiting off this crisis and targeting programs meant to help Americans when they are at their most vulnerable is unacceptable,” said Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan, FBI Indianapolis. “Those who would perpetrate such illegal activity during these unprecedented times should know that the FBI and our law enforcement partners haven’t been sitting idly by. We have continued to aggressively identify and pursue those who fraudulently profit from the pandemic to quickly reduce the threat from these scams.”