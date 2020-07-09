Diocese of Owensboro Bishop calls for confederate statue’s removal

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bishop William Medley with the Diocese of Owensboro supports efforts to remove a confederate statue from the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse.
“All citizens of goodwill, but certainly our African American brothers and sisters, have every right to take offense that monument remains on public land,” Medley said.
He’s calling for the confederate statue to be taken down.
“Well, I realize there could be many points of view about that we cannot escape the fact that confederacy is aligned, closely associated with the defense of human slavery,” Medley said.
Medley is joining the Owensboro NAACP in calling for the statue’s removal.
“So I thought it was timely for myself as a religious leader, to speak to that, and to support those who believe that it’s time for that monument to be removed,” Medley said.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court voted to delay its decision to remove and relocate the statue - wanting more public input.
“Yes, many things can be said about preserving our history, and so I have no problem with the presence of the statue in a museum,” Medley said. “Where it’s put in context why it was erected, by whom it was erected, but then there could be some commentary for what the confederacy stood for.”
The resolution would remove it from the courthouse lawn. The monument was gifted to the county by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and would be returned to the organization.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the statue’s removal next month.
