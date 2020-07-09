Coroner: 2 men found dead in Henderson home died of drug overdoses

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The cause of death has been released for the two men who were found dead inside a home back in May.
Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer tells 14 News that 51-year Carl T. Fuller and 35-year-old Jansen Smith died of drug overdoses.
On May 11, the Coroner’s Office was called to the 2000 block of Peggy Drive.
Officials say the bodies of both men were found at the location after a relative of one of the victims went to check on her son.
