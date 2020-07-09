Coroner: 2 men found dead in Henderson home died of drug overdoses

By Keaton Eberly | July 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 10:00 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The cause of death has been released for the two men who were found dead inside a home back in May.

Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer tells 14 News that 51-year Carl T. Fuller and 35-year-old Jansen Smith died of drug overdoses.

[Previous: Names released of 2 men found dead in Henderson home]

On May 11, the Coroner’s Office was called to the 2000 block of Peggy Drive.

Officials say the bodies of both men were found at the location after a relative of one of the victims went to check on her son.

