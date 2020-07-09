Bru Burger joins list of restaurants temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 tests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bru Burger in downtown Evansville is temporarily closed.
They posted on Facebook that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The post says the employees have not entered the building since June 28.
The rest of the staff has been tested.
The post says the closure will be while they wait for those results, and fully clean and sanitize the restaurant.
Bru Burger is one of several restaurants and businesses that temporarily closed for the same reason.
