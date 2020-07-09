Azzip Pizza’s west side location in Evansville closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Azzip Pizza logo. (Source: Azzip Pizza Facebook page)
July 9, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 11:45 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Azzip Pizza announced in a Facebook post that they are temporarily closed after a team member at the west side location off Pearl Drive tested positive for COVID-19.

They say that employee last worked in the store on the evening of July 4th.

The post goes on to say because of this they are closing the location to allow anyone who had worked directly with the employee to be tested.

They will be conducting a deep cleaning of the store Thursday and say they will reopen we they can ensure a safe work and safe dining environment.

