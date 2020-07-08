Vigil held for Evansville teen shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vigil for an Evansville teenage shot and killed over the weekend was held Wednesday evening.
16-year-old Rylan Conway was shot in the abdomen Sunday evening in the 1100 block of Powell Avenue.
Friends and family gathered at the Evansville Riverfront to remember him.
14 News spoke to some of those friends about their memories of Conway.
“He was always there for you, he had your back through whatever, like a brother,” said a friend of Conway. “Just a lot of respect, proud everyone came out show some love for him, it means a lot.”
19-year-old Eriyon Gibson was arrested in the incident. He's charged with reckless homicide.
An affidavit shows Gibson told officers he unloaded the gun, then pointed it at Conway while they were joking around. Gibson told police he only pulled the trigger because he thought the gun was empty.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.