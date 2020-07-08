USI’s Historic New Harmony to reopen Wednesday

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - USI’s Historic New Harmony and the New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art are set to reopen Wednesday.
Officials say they’re excited to open their doors once again and allow guests to check out their exhibits.
They say they will have new restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
Officials say they will also be limiting the size of tours to comply with social distancing.
The Visitors Center will open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily while the art gallery will open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
