State map shows 17 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State deaths up 15

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 49,063 total positive cases and 2,539 total deaths.
That’s up from Monday’s 48,626 total positive cases and 2,524 deaths.
Locally, the map shows 17 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, six new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Spencer County and one new case in Posey County.
There is now a testing site at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville.
It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can click here to register or call 888-634-1116.
There is also free testing set for Thursday at 4100 Covert Ave. It will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 587 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 288 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 227 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 135 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey Co. - 45 cases
- Gibson Co. - 98 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 44 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 11 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.