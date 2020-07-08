Schnucks employee at Evansville’s west side location tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Schnucks on Evansville’s west side confirms that one of its teammates has tested positive for COVID-19.
In an e-mail sent to customers on Wednesday evening, the store says the employee was at the store last on Monday and is now in quarantine at home.
Schnucks states that management immediately took action after learning of the diagnosis, performing an “extensive deep cleaning” at the store.
The grocery chain says it requires all employees to wear face masks while working, and have installed plexiglass barriers at all checkout lanes.
The store says it is open and ready for customers as it continues to follow local, state, and federal guidelines.
