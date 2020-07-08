Scattered storms, but less humid by the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered storms popped up on Wednesday, and some produced locally heavy rainfall. The same pattern will be in place on Thursday as warm and muggy air remains over the region. Scattered storms will likely fire in the afternoon and evening on Thursday and Friday as temps hit their high of around 90. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms may produce hail and gusty winds. Temps will ease into the upper 80s over the weekend and humidity levels will drop a bit. More scattered storms possible on Sunday and Monday.