Owensboro receives grant for public art

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is partnering with the Owensboro Art Guild to put murals up throughout the city.
Officials with the art guild tell us the city applied for a grant through AARP for public art. They received $60,000, so city officials reached out to the Owensboro Art Guild to partner up for a mural project. They say they accepted proposals from different artists in the region which were handed over to the city.
“They are going to sit down,” said Stacey Higdon, board member. “They’re going to analyze the overall outlook and design that each artist submitted as well as the cost.”
Once city officials pick the murals, the project will start at four different locations - under the blue bridge, on the backside of the downtown parking garage, on the side of the razor building and along a wall in Kendall Perkins park. Officials say that wall used to be a segregation wall.
Higdon says now a mural will be painted along the wall honoring the black community.
”Aaron Kaizer and a group of artists are going to lead that project in celebrating African American history and start with a first phase and I believe up to seven panels,” said Higdon. “They’re wanting to go all the way down that wall.”
Officials with the art guild say the city will be picking mural designs by the end of the month.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.