Hot & Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds along with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the lower 90′s with the heat index 95-100. The feel like temperature will be higher due to surface dew points from 70 to 75. Pop-up thunderstorms will provide temporary relief from the elevated heat.
Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase this week which will cut into the heat at times. The overall severe weather threat is low through Thursday. However, thunderstorms will produce steady lightning strikes and gusty winds.
