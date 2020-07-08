Deputies respond to deadly crash on I-69 in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS Co., Ky (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a crash on I-69 that turned out to be fatal.
Deputies say it happened at the 123-mile marker just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say 38-year-old Katrina Mullins was traveling southbound on I-69 when the vehicle skidded out of control and collided with an earth embankment and over turned several times.
The Hopkins County Coroner’s Office pronounced Mullins deceased.
The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.