Evansville City Council considering ordinance requiring residents to wear face masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People may soon need a mask to go out in public in the city of Evansville, or risk getting a fine.
Evansville City Council members Jonathan Weaver, Kaitlin Moore and Zac Heronemus co-authored a new ordinance requiring masks following a new surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The ordinance calls for anyone who’s six-years-old or older to wear a clean mask in most public and many private spaces too.
However, Weaver tells 14 News there are some exceptions.
“Are people going to be calling 911 tattle telling on each other? I don’t think so,” Weaver said. “We know EPD is already pretty busy, but I think the actual court of public opinion will determine the fate of some of these places. Whether or not - how people feel is what it’s going to come down to.”
Businesses would be in charge of informing maskless customers about the new ordinance.
Violators will get a warning at first, then a fine between $50 and $100 after that.
The ordinance would last until the governor lifts the COVID-19 emergency declaration.
The council will vote on the ordinance at its meeting on July 13.
