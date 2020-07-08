EPD: Man in jail after authorities say he made threats to several public figures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after authorities say he made threats against the lives of several public figures in a Facebook Live video. He is said to be one of the main organizers in last month’s peaceful protests.
According to police, 25-year-old Ebon Latrent Ellis made a video, threatening the lives of Officer Phillip Smith, Chief Billy Bolin and Mayor Llyod Winnecke.
Authorities state in Ellis’s video, he asked others to carry out the acts of violence against these public officials. We are told in a separate video he made threats to City Council President Alex Burton.
“The gestures were made were there was not a weapon displayed, but the gesture was like he had a weapon, making the noise of a weapon being fired, that sort of thing,” said Sgt. Nick Winsett. “A lot of times, what people say on social media is very inflammatory. Once you get to the point where people’s lives are in danger, that’s when it becomes a major issue.”
The news release states based on what Ellis said and gestures he made during his video, the detective’s office immediately contacted the prosecutor’s office and a warrant was signed by a judge for his arrest.
According to authorities, Ellis was found in the downtown area near Evansville Viper Unit where police took him in. They say he continued to make threats to those public officials.
Ellis is charged with four counts of felony intimidation and is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
We will continue to update this story.
